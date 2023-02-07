A rendering of the future Mediacom Stadium, which will host athletics for Des Moines Public Schools and Drake University.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools and Drake University’s stadium under construction next to the Knapp Center now has a name: Mediacom Stadium.

Des Moines Public Schools made the announcement at its school board meeting Tuesday night. A release from the school district states the stadium on Forest Avenue and 25th Street will be named Mediacom Stadium “in recognition of Mediacom Communications’ leadership-level support to Drake for the project.”

Mediacom Stadium will be Des Moines Public Schools’ main venue for football and soccer.

“Student athletes, marching band, cheerleading and dance team members, and fans will form lifelong memories in this venue,” Mediacom senior vice president We are proud to associate the Mediacom brand with this exciting stadium.”

While the stadium itself will retain the name Mediacom Stadium, the playing surface will be named Albaugh Field in honor of local businessman and car collector Dennis Albaugh. The release from Des Moines Public Schools says the Albaugh family made a contribution to Drake University for the stadium’s completion.

The main entrance to the stadium will be named the Prairie Meadows West Gate in recognition of financial support from Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino.

“Drake is proud to partner with Des Moines Public Schools to create a top-tier athletics venue for the enjoyment of DMPS and Drake students, families, and fans,” said Drake University president Marty Martin in the release. “We are grateful for the generous support of Mediacom, the Albaugh family, and Prairie Meadows.”

In addition to Des Moines Public Schools, Mediacom Stadium will also host Drake’s men’s and women’s soccer teams.

The 4,000-seat stadium is estimated to open this fall.