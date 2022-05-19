ANKENY, Iowa – While the investigation into an Ankeny girl’s death from a gunshot wound continues, new details about the incident are being brought to light in court documents.

Four-year-old Savannah Holmes died Monday, according to the Ankeny Police Department.

Police have been tight-lipped in their investigation, but more information about the shooting is detailed in an application for a search warrant in the case.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 900 block of NE 5th Street just before 11:30 a.m. on a report of a girl who had shot herself in the face with a handgun, according to the court document. Her father performed CPR until an Ankeny officer arrived and took over, then medics transported Holmes to a hospital. Ankeny police say she died from her injuries at the hospital.

The document says when police interviewed the father, he told them prior to the shooting he had just returned home from dropping off a bag to his wife at work. He put his two kids, Savannah and a three-year-old boy, into high chairs to feed them.

He saw two males coming up to his front door and “pounding on it,” and got his pistol out because he feared a confrontation. He set the gun down near a couch and spoke to the two men at the door. One of them said he had left his cell phone at the home earlier.

The father told investigators during this conversation, both children got out of their high chairs. He noticed his son climbing up the stairs and went back in to get him and said he thought that was when Savannah got ahold of the gun and shot herself in the home’s entryway.

The two men that were speaking with Savannah’s father told police they saw the little boy climbing up the stairs and the father go in to get him, but said he returned to the lawn in front of the home before hearing the gunshot.

As of Wednesday, no charges had been filed in the case.

Ankeny Police have said they don’t plan to release any more information until the investigation is complete.