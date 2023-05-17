DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s largest school district has a new leader and he’s got quite the track record.

The Des Moines School Board introduced new superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts at its meeting Tuesday night. He signed his contract to become the 14th leader of the district.

Roberts was the superintendent of the Millcreek Township School District in Pennsylvania for three years and before that, he worked in St. Louis, Baltimore, Washington D.C., and New York City.

He will follow Dr. Tom Ahart who served the district for a decade but resigned after criticism of his response to COVID-19, and Matt Smith who served as interim superintendent.

“I don’t necessarily see this as a tough job. What I see is a lot of opportunity for me to come in and collaborate with a board who clearly is very student-centered and partner with district and school leaders who make sure that we are making decisions every day that ultimately produce great outcomes for students,” said Roberts.

Roberts received his undergraduate degree at Coppin State and his Ed.D. and master’s degree at St. John’s University.

he was born in Guyana and competed for that nation in the 2000 Olympic games, running the 800 meters.