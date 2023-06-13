DES MOINES, Iowa – New software that helps show where and what type of crime is happening in Des Moines will be made available to the public later this week. The new tool is meant to provide more transparency between local law enforcement and the public.

“So, transparency is important in all aspects of city government. This is an opportunity to gather the law enforcement activities by neighborhoods,” said Des Moines City Manager Scott Sanders.

The Des Moines Police Department and other local agencies teamed up to develop the Law Enforcement Response Map. Monday, the new tool was presented to the Des Moines City Council.

The tool will provide upgrades to crime tracking in the community and allow users to filter settings based on dates, locations, responding agencies, and more.

“If you’re a business owner, a homeowner, if you have rental properties in Des Moines. Churches, schools … you can draw boundaries around the properties that interest you and create alerts. Where when an incident happens in that neighborhood, you get an email, you get a notification,” said Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert.

The tool replaces Des Moines’ Crime View system which was taken offline back in 2022.

The response map will be available on the city’s website this Thursday.