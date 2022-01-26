New Clive fire station reflects the city’s growth

CLIVE, Iowa — The city of Clive continues to grow and so do the advancements around town. Just a few months ago a new $15 million fire station opened.

Clive city officials say it took years for them to find the right space for the station. Once they did, they built it from the ground up and fire staff said it was a much-needed adjustment.

“The biggest difference is probably the size. The size of the old one was very small. Now, there’s more offices, more workspace spaces and workstations. One of the big things is just simply the layout, the architecture,” said Clive Fire Marshal, Clayton Garcia.

Fire Station 32 is located right off of Hickman Road in Clive. It opened around Thanksgiving and since then, has proven to help the department respond to calls faster and accommodate staff better.

With individual bunk rooms and a large kitchen, staff says their 24-hour shifts got much easier.

Garcia said one of the most important aspects behind the new building is its emphasis on health and safety.

“We really took into account with this one, cancer prevention. So one whole side of the building, we consider it the dirty side. That’s where we keep all of our fire structural gear, all of our equipment, and the showers are on that side of the building. So the idea is we come back from a fire, we’re able to keep everything on one side, shower, do everything, then go to the other side of the building where it’s clean, we don’t want to keep or we want to keep all of the bad percentages on one side and so that was a big, big development with this building versus the old one,” said Garcia.

The department is hiring and they encourage anyone who may be interested to check out their website or contact the station for more information.