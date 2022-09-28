DES MOINES, Iowa — The neighborhood around Drake University is booming with a variety of projects currently under construction. A new proposal could add to that list by transforming a vacant lot into an apartment complex.

According to the Business Record, Neighborhood Development Corporation is planning a three-story apartment building with a grocery store on the ground level at the corner of University Avenue and 22nd Street. A Kum & Go gas station once occupied the lot, but it was closed in February and demolished soon after.

If it breaks ground, it would join other Drake neighborhood projects such as Des Moines Public Schools’ future football and soccer stadium, a new Broadlawns health clinic, and the rehabilitation of the Varsity Theatre.