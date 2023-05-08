DES MOINES, Iowa – A two-year-old boy who fell from a second-story window in the Merle Hay neighborhood Monday was saved after a neighbor caught him.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a townhouse in the 1900 block of Merle Hay Road. A 911 call came in from a neighbor who saw the child hanging from the window, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. She told police she knocked on the door of the home, but no one answered initially.

Sgt. Parizek said the neighbor was able to catch the child when he fell. The boy suffered only minor scrapes and bruises.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.