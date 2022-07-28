DES MOINES, Iowa – The largest school district in the state is hosting its biggest job fair of the year Thursday.

Des Moines Public Schools is hiring for a number of positions including substitute teachers, teacher associates, bus drivers, kitchen staff, and school daycare workers.

There will be several rooms at Roosevelt High School where you can learn about the various departments seeking to fill openings. Many attendees will go through on-site interviews and some could be hired on the spot.

School leaders say the district is like many businesses, struggling to fill all the positions it has open, but few are as rewarding as helping kids in our community.

“Every position is critical to us reaching our goals and supporting our students and so, no matter what position you hold here in Des Moines, it’s valued, you’re important, and we need you here with us,” said Peter LeBlanc, Director of Talent and Personnel at DMPS.

The job fair is from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Roosevelt High School at 4419 Center Street. You can find more information on the job fair and the open positions here.

