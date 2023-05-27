DES MOINES, Iowa — Summer is almost here, but it’s already pool weather. Des Moines Parks and Recreation opened up the Nahas Aquatic Center for the first time this season on Memorial Day Weekend.

Hundreds of poolgoers passed through the gates for Nahas’ first day on Saturday. The pool features a full staff of lifeguards, which means every amenity, including water slides, are open for use.

Melissa Martinez said she and her daughter were counting down the days until the aquatic center opened.

“I can’t even explain how excited I am,” Martinez said. “I’m ready for summertime after a long winter. It’s very relaxing. It’s not overpacked yet, so it’s perfect today.”

Most of Des Moines’ pools will open for the season June 3. Ashworth Pool will open slightly later due to repairs.