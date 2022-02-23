DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have charged a second man with murder in connection to a 2020 shooting that resulted in the death of a Des Moines woman.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, 31-year-old Derrick Glenn Smith, Jr. was arrested Tuesday after being released from a Des Moines hospital. He had been receiving treatment after being shot during an incident in the Court Avenue District over the weekend.

Police say Smith is the person who pulled the trigger and killed 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt. She was driving in the Drake neighborhood when she was shot on April 3rd, 2020. She was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 33rd Street and Kingman Boulevard and died after being transported to a Des Moines hospital.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon and is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Antonio Markez Hodges is also facing the same charges in the shooting. He was arrested in February of 2021 and his trial in the case is scheduled to begin June 6.

Police have not released any information on a possible motive for the shooting.