WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist has died following a collision in West Des Moines Tuesday morning and police say the crash happened shortly after an attempt was made to pull him over.

An officer with the West Des Moines Police Department was in the 1000 block of Railroad Avenue around 8:00 a.m. when they noticed a motorcycle without license plates traveling westbound, according to Sgt. Jason Heintz, PIO for the WDMPD. When the officer turned on his lights and turned around to pull the motorcycle over, he saw the motorcyclist had sped away at a high rate of speed.

Because of public safety concerns and the reckless actions of the motorcyclist, the officer decided not to begin a pursuit but did continue westbound on Railroad Avenue. Sgt. Heintz said moments later the officer came across a crash between a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Railroad Ave. and E.P. True Pkway.

Witnesses’ statements and evidence from the scene led police to believe the motorcyclist ran a red light at the intersection and broadsided a car traveling southbound on Grand Ave. The motorcyclist, an adult male, was thrown from the bike and Sgt. Heintz said he was unresponsive on the scene. Life-saving measures were begun at the scene and he was transported to a Des Moines hospital but he died later Tuesday morning. His name will be released after the family has been notified.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

Sgt. Heintz said the crash is still being investigated but it appears excessive speed and reckless driving were major factors.