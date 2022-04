DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Hickman Road.

The crash occurred after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the 2700 block of Hickman. Police blocked off the road to traffic between 26th and 30th streets while they investigated the scene.

The motorcycle collided with a Ford F-150. The circumstances of the crash, as well as any possible injuries to the drivers, are unknown.