DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is working to keep the West Nile Virus from spreading to residents after more than 200 mosquitos caught in surveillance traps tested positive for the virus.

While the city says no known cases of West Nile in humans or pets in the city have been reported, it wants to be proactive.

Community-wide mosquito control treatment efforts began Tuesday night. The city plans to treat the entire city over the next few nights. Application in residential areas will normally begin after 8:00 p.m.

The city is holding off on treating the Iowa State Fairgrounds until August 21, after the fair is over.

Residents are also urged to help eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitos, like standing water in bird baths, flowerpots, wading pools, kid’s toys, and other receptacles.