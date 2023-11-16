DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are releasing more information into a death investigation after a body was found along the road in the Chautauqua Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Police investigating after body found along Chautauqua Parkway in Des Moines on November 14, 2023.

Investigators have identified the body and are working to notify members of the adult woman’s family, said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. The woman’s name is not being released to the public at this time.

The woman’s body was discovered by a neighborhood resident around 7:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Chautauqua Parkway. Initially, police called the death suspicious due to circumstances found at the scene.

On Wednesday, Sgt. Parizek said there were no obvious signs of criminal action that contributed to the woman’s death.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is performing the autopsy in the case.

The investigation into the death continues.