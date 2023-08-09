DES MOINES, Iowa — The popularity of pickleball continues to grow and a new place to play is coming to a metro mall.

Dink’s Pickleball will be a new tenant at Merle Hay Mall. The new business will take over the 73,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Kohl’s. It’s near the mall’s food court.

It will have 13 professional courts, a warmup area, and offer an entertainment and lounge area.

Courts will be open from 6:00 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

Construction is expected to begin later this month and the business’ website said it plans to open in October 2023.

