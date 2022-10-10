DES MOINES, Iowa – October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month, and this weekend was MercyOne’s 23rd annual Walk to Remember.

The yearly gathering hopes to make sure grieving families feel supported, and their babies are never forgotten.

About 100 families gathered at Union Park to honor their babies who didn’t survive, with each baby’s name included on signs.

Recognition and remembrance mean so much to these families not just for one month, but always.

“You know we don’t get the birthday parties. and we don’t get to do the get-togethers and send our kids off to kindergarten and things like that,” Heidi Rial, who’s walking for her daughter Nicole, said. “And hopefully, this is kind of a celebration in their life whether it be somewhat of a birthday celebration for that baby no matter how long they were here.”

The Global Wave of Light event is happening Saturday, Oct. 15 on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. You can join families across the world by lighting a candle at 7:00 p.m. There will be a local gathering for this at the State Capitol Complex.