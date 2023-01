Crash at East 14th and Court Ave. on January 28, 2023.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that crashed Saturday night has died.

According to responding officers, an elderly man suffered a medical event causing the crash on East 14th Street and East Court Avenue before 10:00 Saturday night. Roads were blocked off for about an hour.

Police say the man died at the hospital however the cause of death is unrelated to the crash.