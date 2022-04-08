DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 40 girls from North and East High School were able to choose from a wide variety of new prom dresses and then walk the runway.

It was a giveaway put on by Mediacom and TLC.

To be a part of the event, the students had to be passing their classes and have good attendance and participation in school.

Some of the girls have never been at a school dance before due to the pandemic and see this as one of the last opportunities to be with classmates.

“They’re all becoming better friends by spending the day helping each other. When one girl couldn’t find a prom dress. Her classmates said let me go down and help you. So it’s been meaningful on many many fronts,” said Phyllis Peters with Mediacom.

The girls were also given money for shoes and alterations and a free prom ticket.