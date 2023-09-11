DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks. Around the country, events are taking place to honor the victims that died that during the attacks.

A local event honoring the victims of 9/11 is the March to the Capitol. The 21-mile march starts at Centennial Park in Waukee and ends at the State Capitol, stopping at fire departments along the way.

Bob Lyons, the Founder of March to the Capitol, said that the march ensures the next generation will never forget.

“Back when it happened we had a theme in our country. Never forget. This walk helps us to not forget and it also helps to stir a conversation in a car that might be driving by you know ‘hey why do those people why are they walking with flags’ and the person in the car who may have more life experience has the opportunity to explain that,” Lyons said.

The march starts at 9:11 a.m. To register visit March to the Capitol’s website.