DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a man walked into a Des Moines hospital Sunday afternoon with a gunshot wound.

The man arrived at Broadlawns Medical Center around 4:00 p.m., said public information officer Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. The man was shot in the leg and told police it happened near Good Park.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

No information about a possible suspect in the shooting was provided.