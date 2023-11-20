ALTOONA, Iowa — A man is being treated for severe burns after a fire in Altoona.

It happened around 1:40 Sunday morning in the 3200 block of NE 80th Street, according to a news release from the City of Altoona.

When crews with the Altoona Fire Department arrived, they found a large moving trailer behind the home engulfed by flames. One man was found outside of the trailer, suffering from severe burns. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire was extinguished around 45 minutes after crews arrived.

Fire departments from Ankeny, Des Moines, and Pleasant Hill assisted in putting out the fire. What caused the fire remains under investigation.