DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a stabbing in the Drake Neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Rutland Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. on a report of a domestic issue. They found an adult male who had been stabbed in the neck during an argument, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The victim was transported to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

WHO 13 reporter Griffin Wright was on the scene early Thursday and witnessed a woman in handcuffs.

Sgt. Parizek says the suspect is known, but an arrest has not yet been made in the case.

More information is expected to be released later Thursday.