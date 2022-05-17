DES MOINES, Iowa – A shooting late Monday night in Des Moines’ King Irving neighborhood resulted in a man being hospitalized in serious condition.

The man was shot in the chest at a home in the 1300 block of 13th Street, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. It happened shortly before midnight and a passerby gave the victim a ride to the hospital.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect in the shooting but said no arrests have been made yet. The investigation is continuing.