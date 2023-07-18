DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail after police say he caused serious injuries to a woman Monday by striking her face and head with a handgun multiple times.

Don William Kenneth Moore

Don William Kenneth Moore, 42 of Kalona, is charged with first-degree robbery, willful injury causing serious injury, dominion of a firearm by a felon, and a parole violation in connection with the incident.

It happened at a home in the 2100 block of E. Walnut St. around 3:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Criminal complaints filed in the case say the victim was hit multiple times in the face and back of the head with a handgun wielded by Moore. Police say after the assault Moore took the victim’s purse, which had her car keys inside, and fled in her vehicle.

Sgt. Parizek said a short time after the assault, the vehicle was spotted by an officer in the 1000 block of E. University Ave. and Moore was taken into custody without incident. An unloaded .22 pistol was located in the center of the console, according to court records.

The victim remains hospitalized with serious injuries to her head and face but she is expected to survive.

Moore is being held on a $100,000 cash bond and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 28.