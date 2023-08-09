DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say one person was hospitalized after being shot Tuesday night.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. in the 7500 block of Southwest 12th Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said an adult male was shot in the abdomen.

The victim was driven to the hospital after the shooting. Sgt. Parizek said the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any information about a suspect.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.