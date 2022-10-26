PLEASANT HILL, Iowa – One person is in custody in connection with a shooting that injured a man outside a Pleasant Hill convenience store Tuesday night.

It happened around 10:28 p.m. at the Casey’s General Store at 5550 E. University Avenue, according to a news release from the city of Pleasant Hill. Officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to a report that someone had been shot at the location. When they arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound near the parking lot exit to NE 56th Street. The victim, a Des Moines resident in his 30s, is in stable condition at a Des Moines hospital. His name has not been released.

A person of interest in the shooting, Donald Hutchins of Indiana, was taken to the police station for questioning and later charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate the shooting. If you have information about the case you can call police at 515-265-1444.