DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a deadly crash near the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Police say it happened around 5:43 p.m. Monday. Witnesses report seeing the driver of a truck traveling eastbound on East University Avenue when it veered across the westbound lanes and hit two utility poles before coming to rest in a parking lot.

Police say several unoccupied cars were also hit.

The driver of the truck, a 24-year-old male, was taken to the hospital where he died. Police have not released his name.

The crash remains under investigation.