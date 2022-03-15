DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a deadly crash near the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
Police say it happened around 5:43 p.m. Monday. Witnesses report seeing the driver of a truck traveling eastbound on East University Avenue when it veered across the westbound lanes and hit two utility poles before coming to rest in a parking lot.
Police say several unoccupied cars were also hit.
The driver of the truck, a 24-year-old male, was taken to the hospital where he died. Police have not released his name.
The crash remains under investigation.