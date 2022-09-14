Des Moines police investigate the collision of a motorcycle and van at Indianola Avenue and Evergreen Avenue on September 13, 2022. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – A motorcyclist was critically injured Tuesday night in a crash on Des Moines’ southeast side.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Indianola Avenue and Evergreen Avenue, said Sgt. Paul Parizek, the Public Information Officer for the Des Moines Police Department. The preliminary investigation indicates a motorcycle and a passenger van collided in the intersection.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, suffered critical injuries and was transported to a Des Moines hospital for treatment. His name and current condition have not been released.

No other details were released and the department is continuing its investigation into the crash.