WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A weekend hit-and-run crash in West Des Moines has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The West Des Moines Police Department released information about the crash Monday, saying it happened around 2:14 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Ashworth Road. Officers responded to the location on a report of an injured man in the road. They found 49-year-old Lonny Kirschbaum, of Lucas, suffering from critical injuries. He was transported to a Des Moines hospital for treatment.

The vehicle that hit Kirshbaum had already left the scene. Through their investigation, police were able to locate the vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash, as well as a person of interest.

The investigation remains active, and police expect to release more information at a later date.