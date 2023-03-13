DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested Sunday night after police said he choked the mother of his children and also assaulted their 16-year-old son.

Judsen Spaulding, 43, is charged with domestic abuse assault, assault causing bodily injury, false imprisonment, and obstruction of emergency communications for the incident. He is also facing a charge for allegedly violating a protective order the victim had against him, which was granted on March 9th.

Court records said the incident happened at a home in the 2800 block of Franklin Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. That’s when police said Spaulding choked, punched, and scratched the female victim and then took her phone. She wasn’t able to call for help or leave the home. He is also accused of hitting his 16-year-old son in the face, causing bruises, swelling, and lacerations.

Spaulding is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 23.

Police confirmed a friend filed a missing person report on the victim after she left the home she shared with Spaulding and their children on March 4 and friends were unable to reach her. Late last week Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said the victim came to the police station to let them know her absence was voluntary.

WHO 13 is not naming the woman because she’s an alleged victim of domestic abuse.