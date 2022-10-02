DES MOINES, Iowa — A man police say pulled out a gun as they approached him on Court Avenue early Sunday morning has been arrested.

Officers on foot patrol in the Court Avenue entertainment district were responding after hearing gunfire just after 2:00 a.m., said Sgt. Paul Parizek. As they approached the 2nd Avenue and Court area, officers saw 21-year-old Shardrack Kamara pull a handgun from his waistband.

The criminal complaint in the case said Kamara had the gun in his hand as he ran away from the area of the shooting. Police ordered him to drop the gun and he threw it to the ground.

Sgt. Parizek said Kamara was taken into custody without incident.

He admitted to police he was carrying his brother’s gun, according to the complaint.

Investigators do not believe Kamara fired the shot they heard, said Sgt. Parizek. He was arrested on a charge of carrying weapons while intoxicated.

Kamara is being held in the Polk County Jail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 12.