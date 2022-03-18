WAUKEE, Iowa — Thursday kicked off the first big day of the 2022 NCAA tournaments. If you want to watch in a unique way, you’re in luck.

After a successful first year in 2021, March Madness at the Movies is back on the big screens at the Palms Theaters in Waukee.

“So we use our 55 seat, recliner auditorium. So luxury recliners and an over 40 foot screen to show four games simultaneously. So we call it Madness at the Movies,” said Palms Theater General Manager, Alison Meyer.

People can go online or call the theater to reserve a seat either in an auditorium. The dining room is also available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Private auditorium rentals are available too.

It costs $10 to reserve a seat per session, which can then be used as credit for food and beverage.

After last year when COVID protocols were put in place, fans are excited to be back this year with no rules.

“You get to sit in nice recliners and you can watch all four games at once. And it’s like a sense of community because everybody’s rooting for different teams and like against each other and with each other,” said Zach Hill, a basketball fan.

More information on scheduling is available here.