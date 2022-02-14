DES MOINES, Iowa — Louis Fountain, Johnston Community School District’s director of Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, recently posted a video on social media about teaching Black History Month in the classroom.

“I felt part of my purpose is to bring people together,” said Fountain.

Fountain was not able to deliver the message directly to his students. He has been living in Rochester, Minnesota, since Dec. 17. He is staying at an Airbnb close to the Mayo Clinic as he recovers from a bone marrow transplant.

“I can’t even describe how hard exhausting mentally, emotionally [and] spiritually it is,” said Fountain.

Although Fountain still feels weak from the transplant, he is inspired to honor Black History Month, and his message was well-received over social media.

“They were happy to have representation,” said Fountain. “They were happy to see and for us to acknowledge Black history, but we still need to do more work, and we do.”