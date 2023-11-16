DES MOINES, Iowa — Thanksgiving is only a week away and many charities around the metro are getting ready to serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Hope Ministries Bethel Mission plans to serve free Thanksgiving meals to the public and will deliver 3,300 meals on Thanksgiving day.

Kathy Coady, the Chief Development Officer for Hope Ministries, said that the need for food assistance on Thanksgiving is growing.

“What we have found over the years is whatever number we are able to serve for Thanksgiving we fill up so we know that there is great need for this. We have actually already hit our capacity for Thanksgiving meal deliveries which was 3,300 meals and that leaves us with the opportunity to open up the café and serve a meal to anybody who comes to us,” Coady said.

Hope Ministries requires 200 volunteers to help provide meals on Thanksgiving. They also require food donations.

“W’ere having a food donation day the day before Thanksgiving so we’ll be here at 1310 6th Avenue from 9 am to 1 pm and we’re asking for folks to bring us those ready-to-serve dinner rolls, cookies, two per baggie and then we would love to stock our fridge and our freezers with meat,” Coady said.

To learn more about Hope Ministries Bethel Mission Café visit Hope Ministries’ website.