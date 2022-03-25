WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Spring has sprung, and as the weather continues to warm up bikers will be hitting the trails.

Local bike shops say people have been eager to get out and tune up their bikes this season as the nice weather is right around the corner.

Shops say that every year picks up around this time. Since the pandemic, they have had many new customers turn biking into a hobby.

These last couple of years, shops have also been hit with shortages due to high demand and supply chain issues, but this year they may have a better handle on it.

With bikes fully stocked and many on backorder, customers have been able to find what they need.

Local suppliers warn experienced and new bikers alike, that getting out early can have its risks.

“Another precaution. I always tell people this is when we see a lot of accidents. And there’s still sand out there. Sometimes there’s still ice out there. Hopefully we’ll pass that. But springtime is when we actually see a lot of accidents,” said Bif Ridgway, with Bike World.

Local suppliers encourage Iowans to be safe on the trails but also explore them. You can find more information on the state’s bike trails here.