DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters were called out Wednesday morning to put out a fire at a chemical manufacturing plant on Des Moines’ southeast side.

Fire crews were called to the property at 2100 Maury around 8:00 a.m. on a report of a fire in one of the buildings on the property. Ahman Douglass with the Des Moines Fire Department confirms crews are working on the scene to extinguish the flames. He said no injuries to employees or firefighters have been reported and there is no danger to air quality from the fire.

A statement from Kemin said the building that caught fire, building 6, did not house any chemical ingredients or finished goods.

The fire was confined to the building and won’t impact manufacturing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

