NORWALK, Iowa — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Norwalk that may have been caused by a lightning strike Friday morning.

The call about a lightning strike at 2401 Shady Lane Drive came in around 7:50 a.m., according to Westcom Emergency Communications. The dispatcher told WHO 13 shortly after, they learned the home was on fire.

Our crew on the scene saw smoke billowing from a large hole in the roof of the home. Norwalk fire crews appear to have the fire well under control.

Streets around the area of the fire are blocked off while emergency responders continue their work.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.