JOHNSTON, Iowa — LifeServe Blood Center serves more than 150 hospitals across the Midwest with blood products from donors. Now, the organization is getting a much-needed expansion.

The organization held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its new facility in Johnston Tuesday. The space is designed to better support LifeServe’s critical work and its mission to save lives.

The new LifeServe Blood Center headquarters will have a donor center, brand-new blood drive and blood center support spaces, a 24/7 lab for blood processing, and outdoor and indoor spaces aimed at encouraging meaningful interaction between LifeServe staff, volunteers, and donors.

“So Johnston and this particular location at the corner of Merle Hay and Johnston is the perfect fit for us. Because we wanted a spot that still kept our community presence, and this really allows us to do it,” said Stacy Sime, LifeServe President and CEO.

The goal is to have construction on the project complete by the spring of 2024.