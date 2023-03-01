DES MOINES, Iowa — The Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families is hosting a seminar on all things business for current and potential food truck owners Wednesday.

The seminar, called a Food Truck Kickstart, begins at 9 a.m. at the center at 1171 7th St. in Des Moines. It should last about three hours. It’s free and open to anyone.

Curtis Baugh, the center’s Senior Business Consultant, organized the event. He said there will be people there from various regulatory agencies, including those who deal with permitting, inspections and appeals, the fire marshal and more. Lawyers will also be there to help explain potential legal issues with starting a small business. People from the Small Business Administration will also be there to help explain how to finance a food truck.

“These are all small businesses that there’s a lot of information out there that they don’t just run across so we’re trying to make sure that they get the help and support and the information that they need,” Baugh said.

He said the center provides help for people starting all kinds of small businesses but food trucks are becoming a popular startup.