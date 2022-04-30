DES MOINES, Iowa — Pounds and pounds of expired prescription medications are now out of medicine cabinets and in the hands of law enforcement, thanks to National Drug Takeback Day.

Law enforcement agencies across America participated in the annual event on Saturday. In Iowa, people were able to drive up to police stations and sheriff’s offices around the state to drop off their drugs.

“We don’t want them to fall into the wrong hands,” said Lt. Ryan Evans of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. “We don’t want children to pick them up. Unfortunately, prescription medications and narcotics can also make their way to the streets for sale. We just want to get rid of those so we don’t run into those issues.”

Even though Saturday was National Drug Takeback Day, drug dropboxes are featured in Iowa law enforcement offices year-round.