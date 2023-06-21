DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 TBA Classic World Muay Thai Expo kicks off Wednesday in Des Moines. The expo is the largest Muay Thai competition in the western hemisphere.

More than 1,000 athletes will compete in the expo with more than 600 fights taking place throughout the weekend at Holiday Inn Airport Convention Center.

Pete and Pam Peterson, the owners of a local Muay Thai gym, started the expo back in 2007.

Peterson said that the entire community looks forward to the expo every year.

“It’s like one big Muay Thai family reunion. A lot of coaches say that they look forward to it all year long, come see all the coaches they’ve known for all the years. It’s really a neat sport because we’re in there, they’re fighting, they’re throwing down, it’s for knockout, they’re going for that belt but they’re friends afterward,” Peterson said.

To learn more about the 2023 TBA Classic Word Muay Thai Expo or to live stream the event visit its website.