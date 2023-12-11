DES MOINES, Iowa — Lachele’s Fine Foods is hosting a food and supply drive for the greater Des Moines area.

Now through Thursday, December 21st when you stop in to dine at 2716 Ingersoll Avenue, Lachele’s would like its customers to bring in non-perishable goods and winter gear.

Non-perishable goods must be sealed and the winter gear they seek to support local efforts are specifically Winter coats and gloves.

Donations will be accepted during regular business hours, Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.