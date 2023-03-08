DES MOINES, Iowa — The old place looked familiar, but surely felt different — to the crowd inside — and to the man it came to see.

“It was always great to be a part of this community, and I love that I still get to represent Iowa.”

Kurt Warner was back to putting butts in seats at Vets Auditorium Tuesday, where he once led the Iowa Barnstormers.

The lunch setting upstairs at the venue, now known as Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, is a bit different from his time down below.

“Even though a lot of things have changed,” Warner said, “there are a lot of things that have stayed the same and obviously so much of my career I’m indebted to this community and my time here.”

It was the Boy Scouts who brought him in — to rally donors to their cause — and the full house made it clear they’d picked the right guy.

“We just thought his story would be a great message for both our scouts and our supporters,” said Matt Hill, the CEO of the Mid-Iowa Council of Boy Scouts. “A message about perseverance, about setting goals, about accomplishing those goals and doing it with character and integrity.”

The crowd got a reminder of what a great story Warner’s is, but also a reminder of how long it’s been.

“Which do you think really got him into the Hall of Fame — was it the Super Bowl run or the MVPs?” we asked Elliot Moore of Troop 88 in West Des Moines. “Uh…Super Bowl.”

Okay, so Elliot’s only 12, but while Warner’s career was before his time, Elliot still came prepared — like a good Scout should.

“He played for the Rams and went to the Super Bowl,” Elliot recants. “He won one and lost one in the Super Bowl for the Rams and then he moved to the Cardinals and he went to the Super Bowl and I believe he lost that one.”

Elliot had done an internet search on Warner before the event.

So a few new ears heard the Kurt Warner story. Some money was raised and photos taken, and a reconnection made between a favorite Iowan, and the very place that cheered him first.