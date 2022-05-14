DES MOINES, Iowa — One of Iowa’s most significant baseball leagues celebrated an important Opening Day on Saturday.

The Kiwanis Miracle League is back in operation following two years of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, athletes flocked back to their field across the street from Principal Park for their chance to take a swing.

The league allows children and adults with limitations the chance to be a part of a team and play a sport for fun.

The Dowling Catholic baseball team assisted the athletes during their return to the diamond.

The season runs every Saturday until June 25. If you want to volunteer or donate, click this link.