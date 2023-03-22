DES MOINES, Iowa – Two escapees from the Fort Des Moines Correctional Facility were tracked down by a police K-9 following a chase that started in Des Moines and ended in Story County early Wednesday.

Arturo Reyes and Kireen Manuel

Arturo Reyes, 18, and Kireen Manuel, 19, are being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of escape, interference with official acts, and multiple probation violations. Reyes is also charged with eluding, driving without a valid license, and failure to display a registration plate.

The chase began around 12:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of Willowmere Drive when a Des Moines police officer tried to stop a car on a traffic violation, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. The driver, Reyes, refused to stop and led officers north on Fleur Drive to I-235, heading east and then north on I-35.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office put out stop sticks, deflating the car’s tires at the 104-mile marker, just north of the Cambridge exit. Sgt. Parizek said the vehicle continued for about two miles before Reyes lost control and went into the ditch.

Reyes and Manuel fled the car and ran into a wooded area. A Des Moines Police K-9 tracked Manuel through the woods and he was taken into custody. Reyes was located nearby, up in a tree, and he surrendered to officers.

Sgt. Parizek said both had felony warrants.