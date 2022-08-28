JOHNSTON, Iowa — The city of Johnston had big dreams for the corner of NW 62nd Street and Merle Hay Road. That vision has come to life in the past year, and more amenities are coming soon to the site.



Johnston Town Center opened to the public last August with a festival on its lawn. The city had a smaller gathering for its one-year anniversary Sunday with cookies and inflatable animals, but families enjoyed the space long after the festivities were over.

“We can come out here and do things as a family,” said Johnston resident Traci Peters, whose children enjoyed the town center’s splash pad on Sunday. “We see our friends, neighbors, and people we know in the community. It just helps bring a community feel.”

While the children were entertained by the splash pad, a new feature for adults is on its way to the town center. Backpocket Brewing of Coralville is constructing a new eatery called Pin & Pixel, which will feature food, beer, arcade games, and duckpin bowling. Backpocket estimates the new space will open this fall.

Peters believes Johnston’s town center is already a source of community pride just a year into its operation.

“We’re happy we live here and we tell people that we love to live here,” Peters said. “I’m happy to see our tax dollars being spent well.”