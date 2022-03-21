JOHNSTON, Iowa — Ice skating is associated with winter, not spring. But families got out to enjoy the final day of skating available in Johnston.

The synthetic ice rink at the Johnston Town Center just closed on Sunday after it’s inaugural year.

The rink opened up just before Thanksgiving in front of the new City Hall. Skaters have been encouraged to come out all skating season with $5 skate rentals available, or if you bring your own, you can skate for free. On Sunday it was dollar rentals for skates. An employee said that as the temperatures have been warming up, the traffic has gone down. But a lot of people were able to experience the rink during the winter months.

“We have had a lot of people who have come out who have skated for the first time,” said Lindy Kramer, an employee at the ice rink. “We also have had a lot of people who might be practicing who might be getting back into skating; like older people or kids that are on offseason from like hockey or figure skating. So we have had a lot of both.”

Kramer also added that they had been getting a lot of positive feedback about the rink; and that people enjoyed being able to do something unique that was close to home.

One family was out enjoying skating in the sun. The Stephenson family had not been out on the synthetic ice yet but thought they would give it a go on the last day.

“That is what was exciting we thought it was something to do, we didn’t think it was going to be crazy busy like other parks. So I thought they would enjoy it,” said Mandy Stephenson from Clive.

Stephenson’s daughters enjoyed the ice as well, adding that it was nice to not have to bundle up to skate. The rink will open up again late next fall, close to the holiday season.