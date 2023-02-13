JOHNSTON, Iowa – The superintendent of the Johnston Community School District is resigning after the district’s school board made clear it is seeking a different direction in leadership.

In an e-mail that went out to parents in the district Monday morning, School Board President Dr. Alicia Clevenger said Superintendent Laura Kacer volunteered her resignation after conversations with the board this past week. “The board seeks a different direction in leadership, and Mrs. Kacer respects that decision,” the letter stated.

It comes just a week after a lawsuit was filed against the district by a student who was suspended for wearing a shirt depicting a rifle and a quote from the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

A statement Kacer included in her resignation was released in the e-mail:

“My tenure with JCSD has been a highlight of my career in public education thus far. Together with talented staff members and administrators we accomplished many great things for our students. I am very proud of the work that we have put in place to meet the goals of our Strategic Plan, and I look forward to finishing the school year leading and supporting the work of JCSD. I will be forever grateful for the trusting relationships that I have been fortunate enough to develop with many of our internal and external stakeholders who care very much about the success of JCSD. I am extremely proud of the staff in JCSD who show up every day and give their very best to support the students and one another. The challenges of working in public education are many; however, the talented and dedicated JCSD educators and staff, coupled with our community support, make JCSD a great place to be.” Superintendent Laura Kacer

The board thanked Kacer for her work and commitment to the district.

“She has carried out her responsibilities professionally, ethically, and with the interests of students and staff always at the forefront of her decision-making,” said Clevenger.

The school board will take action on Kacer’s resignation at its next meeting on February 20. Her resignation will be effective June 20, 2023.

Kacer first stepped into the role as interim Superintendent in July 2018. Prior to that, she was the Executive Director of Human Resources in the district.

The board plans to immediately consider its next steps in selecting a new superintendent for the district.