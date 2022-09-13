JOHNSTON, Iowa — Last week, the Johnston Community School District sent out an email to parents informing them of an incident where a middle school student brought a gun to school in their backpack. In the email, they also announced a new ‘clear bag’ policy for football games.

Lynn Meadows, the Director of Communications at Johnston Community School District, said that the change to a clear bag policy was already in the works before last week’s incident.

“After seeing a couple incidents here at the beginning of the school year and then anytime where you have an event with thousands of people there is room to improve safety,” Meadows said. “So as part of our focus on safety, we decided to implement that clear bag policy to just increase safety at our stadium when we have thousands of people attending our football games.”

Johnston Community School District is also working with the Johnston Police Department to conduct security audits on all of the schools in the district.

“Tomorrow we will take a look at the results of those safety audits with the meeting of our district safety team,” Meadows said. “So just really trying to proactively be safe and taking whatever steps necessary to make our schools safer.”

In June, Governor Reynolds announced that the state will invest $100 million in school safety. For Johnston that meant nearly $50,000 of additional funding for school safety for each school in the district.