JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston School Board has voted to get rid of its Wednesday early out schedule.

The school board approved next year’s school calendar at Monday night’s meeting. It means the district will take days off for professional development, instead of the current system, which has students getting out of class an hour early every Wednesday.

“Teachers were saying that they would benefit more from full-day professional development days because they say that one hour every Wednesday by the time they help the kids get on the bus they really don’t have an hour,” said Lynn Meadows, the Director of Communications and Board Secretary at Johnston Community School District.

The vote adds 10 days off during the school year.

Some parents were concerned about how to handle childcare on the additional days off, but the district already has a plan in place to provide childcare if needed on those professional development days.